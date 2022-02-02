Alok Kumar inaugurates Rifle Shooting competition

Jammu: Principal Secretary to Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, Alok Kumar inaugurated the District Level Shooting competition at DYSS's own Shooting Range, Gandhi Nagar, here today.
The competition in which around 30 young shooters drawn from district Jammu are taking part, is being organised by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports, J&K.
Alok Kumar, the chief guest on the occasion, was accompanied by Director Youth Services and Sports, Gazanfar Ali and other officers of the Department.
Speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was committed to promoting sports in every nook and corner of the Union Territory, besides raising infrastructure in all the districts.
He said that the events like this serve as a launching pad for young sportspersons to showcase their skill and talent, adding that this event will surely augment shooters' shoot.
On the occasion, Alok Kumar along with Gazanfar Ali distributed kits among the local raw cricketers who use to play at Dussehra ground, adjacent to District Youth Services and Sports Office Jammu.