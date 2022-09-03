Amit Shah to launch 36th National Games Anthem

Other dignitaries who will be present include Harsh Sanghavi, Minister for Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities, Gujarat, Kiritkumar J. Parmar, Mayor of Ahmedabad, Anil Khanna, Acting President of Indian Olympic Association, Smt Sujata Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Sports, Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The 36th National Games, whose theme is Celebrating Unity Through Sports, are being held after a gap of seven years and will take place from September 29 to October 12.

As many as six cities in the state -- Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot and Bhavnagar – will play hosts. New Delhi will additionally host the track cycling event.

An estimated 7,000 athletes from 28 states and eight Union Territories are expected to take part across 36 disciplines that include most traditional Olympic sports. Indigenous sports like mallakhamb and yogasana will also feature in the National Games for the first time.

The Games were last held in Kerala in 2015.