Anurag Thakur to launch nationwide programmes on World Bicycle day

New Delhi: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of AzadikaAmritMahotsav-India at 75 is organising World Bicycle Day throughout the country on Friday.
According to a statement, as a part of World Bicycle Day on Friday Department of Youth Affairs with the support of its two pioneer youth organizations, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) is undertaking four sets of activities simultaneously, Launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, Bicycle Rallies in 35 States, UTs Capitals, 75 Iconic locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur will launch the Nationwideprogrammes from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, Delhi during which Union Minister along with 750 Young Cyclists will peddle on 7.5 k.m distance.
Further, there will be cycle rallies by NYKS at 35 States and UTs and at 75 iconic places across the country during which 75 participants will cover the distance of 7.5 k.m.
Through this programme of World Bicycle Day, cycle rallies will be organised throughout the Country. Through this initiative, more than 9.68 lakh Kms distance will be covered by 1.29 Lakh Young Cyclists through the proposed Bicycle Rallies on a single day on June 3.