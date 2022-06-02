Anurag Thakur to launch nationwide programmes on World Bicycle day

New Delhi: Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as part of the celebration of AzadikaAmritMahotsav-India at 75 is organising World Bicycle Day throughout the country on Friday.

According to a statement, as a part of World Bicycle Day on Friday Department of Youth Affairs with the support of its two pioneer youth organizations, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) is undertaking four sets of activities simultaneously, Launching of World Bicycle Day in Delhi, Bicycle Rallies in 35 States, UTs Capitals, 75 Iconic locations across the country and in all blocks of the country.