Appoint adhoc committee for conducting JKFA elections: NIFF

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) demanded the setting up of an adhoc body in the J&K Football Association (JKFA) for the conduct of the elections.

As per the statement, NIFF has requested Sports Council, to issue instructions to JKFA to finalise the voter list of all eligible voters of various districts at the apex, central levels and its immediate publication in print media papers of Kashmir and Jammu provinces.