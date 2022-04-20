Sports

Appoint adhoc committee for conducting JKFA elections: NIFF

Referees head back to sidelines during halftime of a football match at Synthetic Turf in Srinagar. [Image for representational purpose only]Haseeb Ibn Hameed for Greater Kashmir
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: National and International Footballers Forum (NIFF) demanded the setting up of an adhoc body in the J&K Football Association (JKFA) for the conduct of the elections.

As per the statement, NIFF has requested Sports Council, to issue instructions to JKFA to finalise the voter list of all eligible voters of various districts at the apex, central levels and its immediate publication in print media papers of Kashmir and Jammu provinces.

NIFF has alleged that most of the district bodies of JKFA are either nominated or adhoc bodies and the election process may be initiated from the District level to have a truly representative body at the Central, Apex level.

NIFF has also requested Council to appoint an adhoc committee that will look into all affairs of JKFA including the electoral process.

