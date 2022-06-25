ARCHERY WORLD CUP | Abhishek, Jyothi bag compound mixed team gold for India

New Delhi: Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma along with world No 3 women’s compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam clinched the compound mixed team gold for India at Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup 2022 in Paris, France, on Saturday.

Abhishek and Jyothi defeated the local pair of Sophie Dodemont and Jean Philippe Boulch 152-149 in the compound mixed team final to win India’s first gold medal at the tournament.