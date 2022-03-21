Arco FC beat J&K Police XI

In the 2nd half, J&K Police played extremely well and made classic moves. Faisal of J&K Police with a brilliant shot out of the box scored 1st goal.

J&K Police got further chances of converting the 2nd goal but failed to convert it.

Arco FC in the last 15 minutes dominated the game and Mehraj got fouled after a brilliant sprint in the box thus being awarded a penalty by the referee. Kamran scored the 3rd goal with a penalty.