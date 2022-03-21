Srinagar: In the ongoing 17th Martyr’s Memorial knockout football tournament, Arco FC beat J&K Police XI in quarter-finals finals by 3-1 margin.
In the first half, Ishfaq and Danish were the scorers. The first half was completely dominated by Arco FC and it made no mistakes in converting both the opportunities.
In the 2nd half, J&K Police played extremely well and made classic moves. Faisal of J&K Police with a brilliant shot out of the box scored 1st goal.
J&K Police got further chances of converting the 2nd goal but failed to convert it.
Arco FC in the last 15 minutes dominated the game and Mehraj got fouled after a brilliant sprint in the box thus being awarded a penalty by the referee. Kamran scored the 3rd goal with a penalty.