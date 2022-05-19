Army organises cricket league in Ramban

Ramban: Army Camp Banihal is organising Cricket League Pre-qualifier Matches for White Knight for the youth of district Ramban at District Police Line to motivate them towards physical fitness and foster sportsmanship.

As per the statement, 16 teams from various parts of Ramban district have registered for the tournament. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Shah-I-Assar Kaskoot vs Rajput Royals Rajgarh on 18 May at District Police Line Ground, Ramban.