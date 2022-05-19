Army organises cricket league in Ramban

Ramban: Army Camp Banihal is organising Cricket League Pre-qualifier Matches for White Knight for the youth of district Ramban at District Police Line to motivate them towards physical fitness and foster sportsmanship.
As per the statement, 16 teams from various parts of Ramban district have registered for the tournament. The inaugural match of the tournament was played between Shah-I-Assar Kaskoot vs Rajput Royals Rajgarh on 18 May at District Police Line Ground, Ramban.
"The tournament is aimed to provide an opportunity for young talents to showcase their skills and select the best players for White Knight Cricket Premier League starting from 02 Jun to 15 Jun 2022 at Akhnoor. The event has elicited a tremendous response from the youth of the Ramban district," it said.
The tournament was inaugurated by Brig Yogesh Sharma, commander 11 Sector in the presence of Dharambir Singh, District Youth Services; Sports Officer and Deputy SP Pardeep Kumar Sen, Ramban.
The Army assured the local population of the continued cooperation to assist in boosting sports in the area and conduct sports events in the future also.