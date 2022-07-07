Army organises ‘Cycling for Health and Fitness’

Srinagar: In a run-up to a celebration for ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Bharatpur-based Brigade under the agies of Strike One organised a cycle expedition with the theme “Cycling for Health and Fitness”.
As per the statement, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi, GOC 1 Corps flagged off the cycle expedition.
The event witnessed the participation of 40 cyclists which included officers and their families, who covered a distance of 50 kms from Bharatpur Military station to FatehpurSikri Fort.
Speaking on the occasion Gen Joshi said ‘It is important for us to remember the young soldiers who laid down their lives during the Kargil war for our country. Most of these soldiers were in an age bracket of 21 to 25 years and the country is proud of them’.
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year in 26 July and the Nation fondly remembers the soldiers who fought the Battle of Kargil on those dizzy heights against Pakistani intruders every year.