Army organises ‘Cycling for Health and Fitness’

Srinagar: In a run-up to a celebration for ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’, Bharatpur-based Brigade under the agies of Strike One organised a cycle expedition with the theme “Cycling for Health and Fitness”.

As per the statement, Lt Gen Gajendra Joshi, GOC 1 Corps flagged off the cycle expedition.

The event witnessed the participation of 40 cyclists which included officers and their families, who covered a distance of 50 kms from Bharatpur Military station to FatehpurSikri Fort.