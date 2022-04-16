Army organises friendly Volleyball match at Kishtwar

Srinagar: Continuing the effort of nurturing the sporting talent of village youth and encouraging the young minds to participate in constructive activities, the Indian Army organised Friendly Volleyball Match with Awam at Sondar, in district Kishtwar.
As per the statement, the localities of Sondar who witnessed the Volleyball match lauded the initiatives and expressed that such initiatives by the Indian Army will aid in developing sportsmanship spirit amongst the youth and engage them in constructive and nation-building activities.