Army organises Jashn-e-Gurez village games

Srinagar: Indian Army in collaboration with the District Administration and J&K Tourism department organised Jashn-e-Gurez Village Games and Dard Shin Festival at the Dawar Helipad Ground today.

As per the statement, the colourful event witnessed participation of more than 2500 locals, officials of the Indian Army, BSF, CISF JKP, district administration and tourists.

The festival was inaugurated by a senior officer of the Indian Army, who flagged off the much awaited and coveted Pony Race which is organised every year in Gurez.

The village games also included many exciting events such as Pithu Race, Inter-village Tug of war, Jalebi, lemon and sack races for children.