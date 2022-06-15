Army organises Jashn-e-Gurez village games

Srinagar: Indian Army in collaboration with the District Administration and J&K Tourism department organised Jashn-e-Gurez Village Games and Dard Shin Festival at the Dawar Helipad Ground today.
As per the statement, the colourful event witnessed participation of more than 2500 locals, officials of the Indian Army, BSF, CISF JKP, district administration and tourists.
The festival was inaugurated by a senior officer of the Indian Army, who flagged off the much awaited and coveted Pony Race which is organised every year in Gurez.
The village games also included many exciting events such as Pithu Race, Inter-village Tug of war, Jalebi, lemon and sack races for children.
The festival also encompassed various games and food stalls established by the Indian army and 15 stalls from various departments such as forest, agriculture, social welfare, animal husbandry etc. A decathlon store and various handicraft stalls were also established for the tourists and locals to purchase souvenirs from Gurez. A medical check up camp was also established by the army at the Festival for the locals who were benefitted with free checkups and medicines.
The Dard Shin festival witnessed various cultural programs from schools and colleges and musical troupes from all across the valley and was aimed at promoting the rich culture of the Dard-shin tribe of Gurez. In the end prizes and certificates were awarded to all participants and winners and the festival was concluded.
A mega musical event Sham-e-Gurez is also being conducted on 15 June at the Dawar Helipad Ground in which many celebrities and acclaimed artists from across kashmir will perform. Kashmir’s first of its kind firework show is also planned during the mega event.