Army organises Kabaddi league in Reasi

Reasi: In connection with Fit India Movement and to promote communal harmony, and sportsmanship and provide youth with a platform to showcase their talent, the Indian Army organised Pir Panjal Kabaddi League 2022 here at Zorawar Sports Stadium, Reasi.

As per the statement, around 15 teams from different districts of J&K participated in the event.

The final match was played between the teams of Mendhar and Doda in which the team Mendhar emerged as the champion of the tournament.

The Army felicitated the players with cash prizes, medals, trophies and certificates by J&K Sports Council.