Army organises Kupwara-Poonch bike expedition

Srinagar: The Kupwara-Poonch Bike Expedition, organised by the Kupwara-based Vajra Division, was flagged in by Major General A S Pendharkar, YSM, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 28 Infantry Division.
According to the statement, the Flag In ceremony was organised at the Parcham-e-Hind location at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara.
“The bike rally was themed around invigoration of cultural and social linkages, boost to border tourism, interaction with local and nomadic population, constructive engagement of youth and importance of adventure sports.”
“The challenges and hardships overcome by the team in the week-long expedition covering a distance of 1350 km, involving rough terrain with altitudes upto 13000 ft and dreading harsh weather conditions, surely spoke volumes of the team spirit.”
“Everyone appreciated the team for playing the role of ambassadors of peace and harmony driving into both the Jammu region and the Kashmir Valley,” reads the statement.
The GOC congratulated and felicitated the bikers on their exclusive feat.
Bikers thanked the Indian Army for providing them with this unique opportunity to be part of an expedition covering important locations on both sides of the Samshabari and Pir Panjal Ranges.