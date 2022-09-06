Army organises Kupwara-Poonch bike expedition

Srinagar: The Kupwara-Poonch Bike Expedition, organised by the Kupwara-based Vajra Division, was flagged in by Major General A S Pendharkar, YSM, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 28 Infantry Division.

According to the statement, the Flag In ceremony was organised at the Parcham-e-Hind location at Zangli Garrison, Kupwara.

“The bike rally was themed around invigoration of cultural and social linkages, boost to border tourism, interaction with local and nomadic population, constructive engagement of youth and importance of adventure sports.”