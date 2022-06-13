Army organises run, walkathon in Gurez

The event which was aimed at promoting physical fitness amongst the locals and youth of Gurez was flagged off from the Dawar Helipad ground by a senior officer of the Indian Army along with ZEPO Gurez.

The event was conducted under three categories. Initially, Children’s Run for Fun, a 3 Kms race, was flagged off, following which the 10 km Josh Run for the youth and defence personnel was conducted.

Finally, the Girls walkathon, comprising of a 5 km brisk walk, was flagged off which culminated at the Habba Khatoon Spring.

The participants thoroughly enjoyed the event and were awarded participation certificates. The winners were awarded special certificates and cash prizes.