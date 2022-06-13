Army organises run, walkathon in Gurez

Srinagar: A Josh Run and Walkathon was conducted today by the Indian Army in Gurez as part of the ongoing Jashn-e-Gurez festival being conducted from June 1-20.
According to a statement issued here, the event witnessed the participation of more than 200 boys and girls from different schools in the valley. In addition, more than 70 personnel of the Army, CISF and BSF participated in the event.
The event which was aimed at promoting physical fitness amongst the locals and youth of Gurez was flagged off from the Dawar Helipad ground by a senior officer of the Indian Army along with ZEPO Gurez.
The event was conducted under three categories. Initially, Children’s Run for Fun, a 3 Kms race, was flagged off, following which the 10 km Josh Run for the youth and defence personnel was conducted.
Finally, the Girls walkathon, comprising of a 5 km brisk walk, was flagged off which culminated at the Habba Khatoon Spring.
The participants thoroughly enjoyed the event and were awarded participation certificates. The winners were awarded special certificates and cash prizes.
Two mega-events of Jashn-e-Gurez, Village games and Dard Shin Festival, which is being organised on June 14, and Sham-e-Gurez, a musical evening, is being conducted on June 15 are being eagerly awaited by the Locals and tourists, the statement reads.