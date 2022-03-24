Army organises Shikara Race

Srinagar: Indian Army's 20 RR under Chinar Corps, organised a Shikara race today, at Makai Park.

As per the statement, shikaras covered a distance of 3 Km from Makai Park to Char Chinar and back.

The participants were aged between 25 to 65 years, which completely highlighted the zeal and fervour of the people.

A total of 75 Shikaras participated in the race.