Army organises Shikara Race

Srinagar: Indian Army's 20 RR under Chinar Corps, organised a Shikara race today, at Makai Park.
As per the statement, shikaras covered a distance of 3 Km from Makai Park to Char Chinar and back.
The participants were aged between 25 to 65 years, which completely highlighted the zeal and fervour of the people.
A total of 75 Shikaras participated in the race.
The race concluded with an award ceremony, which recognised true sportsmanship and a keen interest in sports, in the valley, the statement said.
The first position was bagged by Amin Harook, 2nd position by Imran Kulu and 3rd position went to TanveerKulu.
To mark the spirit of ultimate josh Gulam Ahmed Khan was felicitated, being the oldest participant to compete in the race.
Cash awards of Rs10000, Rs 8000, Rs 6000 and Rs 5000 were awarded respectively.
Chairperson of White Globe and KRSF were also present to witness the race.