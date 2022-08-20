Army organises trekking expedition

Srinagar: Indian Army organised a trekking expedition from Rumtse to Nyoma which was flagged off on August 8 by Snow Leopard Brigade.

As per the statement, the main aim of the expedition was to pay homage to the nation’s Bravehearts.

Besides this, the expedition envisioned fostering a spirit of adventure in the participants, interacting with community members and veterans enroute and creating a better understanding of the rich cultural heritage and flora and fauna of Ladakh.