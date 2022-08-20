Army organises trekking expedition

Srinagar: Indian Army organised a trekking expedition from Rumtse to Nyoma which was flagged off on August 8 by Snow Leopard Brigade.
As per the statement, the main aim of the expedition was to pay homage to the nation’s Bravehearts.
Besides this, the expedition envisioned fostering a spirit of adventure in the participants, interacting with community members and veterans enroute and creating a better understanding of the rich cultural heritage and flora and fauna of Ladakh.
The expedition team comprising of 14 members traversed through the challenging and tough terrain of Ladakh and covered a distance of 213 kilometres over 12 days negotiating heights ranging from 14000 feet to 18000 feet in unexplored and snowclad areas,” the statement reads.
The expedition was flagged in by Brigadier Sanjeev Dahiya, Commander, Snow Leopard Brigade at Nyoma on August 19.
He interacted with the team members and applauded them for their determined attitude and extraordinary fitness levels.