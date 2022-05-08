Army organises Volleyball match at Doda

Srinagar: Indian Army organised a friendly Volleyball match between two local teams of Gei in district Doda.
As per the statement, both the teams consisted of players from various caste, creeds and religions and displayed a very high degree of sportsmanship and healthy competitive spirit.
"It was a thrilling and exciting match till the end. More than 32 people gathered to witness the match. The Volleyball match was aimed at developing a competitive spirit amongst the youth and also providing them with a platform to showcase their talent."
"The match was witnessed with keen interest by one and all thus generating bonhomie amongst the players as well as locals. The Company Commander attended the event and congratulated both the teams for their sterling performance and distributed prizes to both the teams. Team members and locals expressed their heartfelt gratitude for organising the event and requested more such sporting events in the future." the statement reads.