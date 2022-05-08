Army organises Volleyball match at Doda

Srinagar: Indian Army organised a friendly Volleyball match between two local teams of Gei in district Doda.

As per the statement, both the teams consisted of players from various caste, creeds and religions and displayed a very high degree of sportsmanship and healthy competitive spirit.

"It was a thrilling and exciting match till the end. More than 32 people gathered to witness the match. The Volleyball match was aimed at developing a competitive spirit amongst the youth and also providing them with a platform to showcase their talent."