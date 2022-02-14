Army to organise snow sports festival in Bhaderwah
Bhaderwah: in a bid to promote tourism, the Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhaderwah has announced three days snow carnival in collaboration with district administration Doda and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering in Bhaderwah Valley.
Rashtriya Rifles along with the district administration is going to organise a 3-day mega snow carnival tentatively from 18th February for which trial runs of different snow sports including snow sledging, skiing, boarding, snowman making are going on at, Thanthera, Jaie Valley, Sartingal, and Padri to locate the ideal locations under the supervision of SDM Thathri Athar Amin Zargar who has been appointed nodal officer of the upcoming festival.
Army Spokesperson said that, apart from these, other attractions will include a live performance by Band of Bhaderwah, a Photography exhibition cum Competition, stalls by J&K Tourists Department, High Altitude Warfare School, and Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering.
To finalise the arrangements, ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar also called a high-level meeting of Army officers, civil administration, and other stakeholders of the tourism industry.
ADC Bhaderwah Rakesh Kumar said that the primary objective to organise snow carnival at this time is to give the much-needed boost to tourism in Bhadarwah Valley which is the mainstay of the economy of the locals that has suffered a lot due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides a platform will be provided to the youth to showcase their talent.
Locals expressed their gratitude to the Army and said that it’s a welcome step and hoped that it will revive the tourism industry on which hundreds of locals are dependent.