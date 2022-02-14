Army to organise snow sports festival in Bhaderwah

Bhaderwah: in a bid to promote tourism, the Rashtriya Rifles unit based at Bhaderwah has announced three days snow carnival in collaboration with district administration Doda and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering in Bhaderwah Valley.

Rashtriya Rifles along with the district administration is going to organise a 3-day mega snow carnival tentatively from 18th February for which trial runs of different snow sports including snow sledging, skiing, boarding, snowman making are going on at, Thanthera, Jaie Valley, Sartingal, and Padri to locate the ideal locations under the supervision of SDM Thathri Athar Amin Zargar who has been appointed nodal officer of the upcoming festival.