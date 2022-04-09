Army’s bike rally flagged off in Jammu

Jammu: A bike rally to cover 1,000 kilometres along the Line of Control (LoC) was flagged off by the Army here on Saturday in connection with the Rajouri Day' celebrations, a defence spokesman said.

Organised under the Ace of Spades Division of the Army, the bike rally is part of the Rajouri Day celebrations with 22 brave riders leaving Jammu to cover challenging mountainous ridges and traversing a total distance of 1,000 kms, the spokesman said.