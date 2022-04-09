Army’s bike rally flagged off in Jammu

Jammu: A bike rally to cover 1,000 kilometres along the Line of Control (LoC) was flagged off by the Army here on Saturday in connection with the Rajouri Day' celebrations, a defence spokesman said.
Organised under the Ace of Spades Division of the Army, the bike rally is part of the Rajouri Day celebrations with 22 brave riders leaving Jammu to cover challenging mountainous ridges and traversing a total distance of 1,000 kms, the spokesman said.
He said the rally will culminate at Advance Landing Ground, Rajouri, on April 13, marking the commencement of the celebrations, which are likely to be attended by General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, north Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi.
The 22 brave riders will ride along the LoC to express solidarity with our armed forces guarding the frontiers besides paying homage at Khori Baba Temple, Brig Usman Memorial and Veer Badeshwar Temple en route, the spokesman said.
He said the bikers will also spread the Message of Peace and Harmony' to further promote friendship, cultural bonding and brotherhood among the people of Rajouri.
The week-long celebrations in connection with Rajouri Day' started on Friday with an ex-serviceman and Veer Nari' Sammelan and a conclave which was attended by maximum sarpanches from different villages of Rajouri and Poonch district, the spokesman said.