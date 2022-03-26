Army’s skiing course for specially-abled youth concludes

Srinagar: Six specially-abled youth from Kashmir undertook two weeks of rigorous skiing training at High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS), Gulmarg.

The Chinar Corps initiative aimed at providing first-hand exposure to specially-abled youth of Kashmir in skiing, with the hope that many more Kashmir citizens would take up this exhilarating sport.

As per the statement, the event was flagged off by GOC 31 Sub Area under the aegis of HQ 15 Corps and were ably guided and supervised by Commandant, HAWS.

A number of volunteers had approached the Indian Army for the short course. Artificial limbs and other special accessories were provided by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an NGO from Jaipur.