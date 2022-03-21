Army’s Talent Hunt football tournament kicks off at Narbal

Srinagar: The Talent Hunt football tournament conducted by Army’s 2 RR Ghagharpura camp under operation Sadhbhavna kicked off at Narbal ground on Monday.
In the three day tournament, 12 teams are participating with matches being played on a knockout basis.
The first match of the tournament was played between Magam Tigers and FC Narbal.
“It was a landmark tournament because for the first time a football event was organised in the area. The players were extremely happy and thanked the Army for organizing an event that gives a platform to sportspersons to excel in their sports. The locals too turned in large numbers to watch the match and appreciated the Army for promoting locals in the field of sports,” the statement said.