Around 4,700 athletes set to battle in Khelo India Youth Games

Panchkula: Panchkula has laid out the red carpet for close to 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, and their support staff as the biggest Khelo India Youth Games ever are set to start from June 4.
The Tau Devi Lal Complex (TDCL) here has been decked up for the grand Opening Ceremony.
It will also be the hub of all action, with several of the 25 disciplines being held at the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Halls. Among the popular games being held here are Athletics, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Handball, Wrestling, Volleyball, Boxing and the five Indigenous Games.
Four other cities, Ambala (Gymnastics, Swimming), Shahabad (Hockey, Chandigarh (Archery and Football) and New Delhi (Cycling and Shooting), will also play the role of hosts.
For the first time, all 36 states and Union Territories are taking part in this edition of the Khelo India Youth Games, with hosts Haryana fielding the largest contingent of 398 athletes.
Defending champions Maharashtra are fielding the second-largest contingent with 357 athletes and third-placed Delhi 339. Andaman & Nicobar are sending the smallest squad of six, all cyclists, while Ladakh will boast of seven.
The glamour discipline of athletics will see the maximum participation with 392 entries in various events. Wrestling, where India's international prospects are rather bright, will attract 323 grapplers while some of India's most promising swimmers will be among the field of 251 who hope to make waves in the pool.