Around 4,700 athletes set to battle in Khelo India Youth Games

Panchkula: Panchkula has laid out the red carpet for close to 4,700 athletes, including 2,262 girls, and their support staff as the biggest Khelo India Youth Games ever are set to start from June 4.

The Tau Devi Lal Complex (TDCL) here has been decked up for the grand Opening Ceremony.

It will also be the hub of all action, with several of the 25 disciplines being held at the newly constructed Multi-Purpose Halls. Among the popular games being held here are Athletics, Football, Badminton, Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Handball, Wrestling, Volleyball, Boxing and the five Indigenous Games.