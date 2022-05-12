AS College organises road race

Srinagar: Department of Physical Education and Sports Amar Singh College Srinagar today organised an Annual College road race for men.

As per the statement, about 50 students participated in the road race. The race was flagged off by the Principal of the College Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather at Nehru Park at 6:20 am. The students ran via foreshore road toward Nishat Garden, where the race culminated covering a distance of 7.5 km.

Adil Fayaz of 4th semester BA student took the lead by sprinting ahead of the rest of the competitors and finished 1st position with a comfortable lead.