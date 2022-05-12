AS College organises road race

Srinagar: Department of Physical Education and Sports Amar Singh College Srinagar today organised an Annual College road race for men.
As per the statement, about 50 students participated in the road race. The race was flagged off by the Principal of the College Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather at Nehru Park at 6:20 am. The students ran via foreshore road toward Nishat Garden, where the race culminated covering a distance of 7.5 km.
Adil Fayaz of 4th semester BA student took the lead by sprinting ahead of the rest of the competitors and finished 1st position with a comfortable lead.
He finished at 1st position with the timing of 27:40 sec followed by Niyaz Ahmad Najar of 6th semester BA student who finished at 2nd position with the timing of 28.50 sec while Yuvraj Singh of 2nd-semester B.Sc student finished at 3rd position with the timing of 29.59 sec.
Ajaz Ahmad, Adil Rashid, Wahas Wahid, Shahid Rashid, Arsalan Sidique, Nadeem and Saquib Wani finished 4th to 10th position respectively.
The valedictory function was held at the Nishat Garden in which the chief guest of the occasion Prof Qayyum Hussain Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar awarded Trophies and Medals to the 1st to 10th positions.
Speaking on the occasion the Vice-Chancellor Prof Qayyum Hussain congratulated all the participants along with the winners and also assured that the Cluster University Srinagar will develop the required infrastructure for sports for the overall development of students.