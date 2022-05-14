AS College organises road race for women

Srinagar: Amar Singh College Srinagar organised Annual College Road Race for women here in Srinagar.

The race was organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports on Saturday.

As per the statement, about 40 students participated in the Road Race. The race was flagged off by the Principal of the College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, and Registrar CUS Dr Khursheed Ahmad Mir, from SKICC at 6:30 am. A distance of 4.5 kms was earmarked for the road race starting from SKICC to Nishat Garden.