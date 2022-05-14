AS College organises road race for women

Srinagar: Amar Singh College Srinagar organised Annual College Road Race for women here in Srinagar.
The race was organised by the Department of Physical Education & Sports on Saturday.
As per the statement, about 40 students participated in the Road Race. The race was flagged off by the Principal of the College, Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather, and Registrar CUS Dr Khursheed Ahmad Mir, from SKICC at 6:30 am. A distance of 4.5 kms was earmarked for the road race starting from SKICC to Nishat Garden.
The students ran via Foreshore road toward Nishat Garden. Tabina Jaan of 4th-semester B.sc student took the lead by sprinting ahead of the rest of the competitors and finished first with a comfortable lead. She finished at 1st position with the timing of 28:59 sec followed by Bin-Tul-Huda of 6th semester BA student who finished at 2nd position with the timing of 29:18 sec while Tuiba Bashir 5th semester BA student finished at 3rd position with the timing of 30:51 sec.
Iffam Feroz, Taniya Hamid, Sabreena Shabir, Sujeela Hameed, Intiba Bashir, Atruba Farooq and Insha finished 4th to 10th position respectively. The felicitation ceremony was held at the Nishat Garden where the chief Guest of the occasion, Vice-Chancellor CUS, Prof Qayyum Hussain awarded Trophies and medals to the 1st to 10th position holders.
Speaking on the occasion the Vice-Chancellor congratulated all the participants and assured them that the Cluster University Srinagar is committed to developing the required infrastructure for sports for the overall development of students.