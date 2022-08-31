ASIA CUP | India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs, enter Super 4

Dubai: Defending champions India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday, registering their second successive win in the continental tournament.
Sent into bat at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, India scored 192 for two with Virat Kohli (59 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (68 not out) being the team's main contributors.
In reply, Hong Kong were stopped at 152 for five in their allotted 20 overs as India entered the Super 4 stage of the tournament.
After a sedate start when opener KL Rahul struggled to score freely, India upped the ante in the back-10, with Suryakumar going after the attack in the company of a fluent Kohli.
Entering the final over on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls, helping India amass 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls.
India won their tournament opener against Pakistan by five wickets.
Suryakumar Yadav's scintillating 26-ball 68 lifted a sedate India to 192 for two against Hong Kong, easily overshadowing Virat Kohli's fluent half-century in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.
On a two-paced wicket where the duo of Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul failed to convert their starts, Suryakumar showed how its done, with his wide range of shots at the Dubai International Stadium.
Batting on 42, Suryakumar smashed Haroon Arshad for four sixes from five balls in the final over, which yielded India 26 runs. He got to his fifty in just 22 balls.
Having shown his intent in a 34-ball 35 against Pakistan on Sunday, Kohli notched his first International half-century since his 52 against the West Indies in Kolkata on February 18, 2022.
From 94/2 in 13 overs, the duo of Kohli and Suryakumar stepped up in style with the latter exhibiting his 360-degree strokemaking skills.
The pair added 98 runs in an unbroken third-wicket partnership that came from just 42 balls. India stepped up in style in the final five overs, which got them 78 runs.
As for the famed Indian top-order, Rahul, who is coming back from an injury layoff, looked out of sorts, even against the inexperienced rivals and consumed 39 balls for his 36.