Asia Cup | Pakistan beat India by five wickets

Dubai: Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their Super 4 game of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for a win, Pakistan overhauled the target with one ball to spare. Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 71 off 51 balls while Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with 42 as Pakistan reached 182 for 5 in 19.5 overs.

For India, all the bowlers -- Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal -- took a wicket apiece.