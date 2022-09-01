ASIA CUP | Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets, progress to Super 4s

Dubai: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by two wickets in their final group league game to progress to the Super Fours of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.
Sent into bat, Bangladesh scored 183 for seven but Sri Lankan overhauled the target with four balls to spare, reaching 184 for eight.
For Sri Lanka, Kusal Mendis made 60, while skipper Dasun Shanaka scored 45.
EbadatHossain was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with figures of 3/51.
AfifHossain top-scored for Bangladesh with a 22-ball 39, while MehidyHasanMiraz made 38.MosaddekHossain propped up the total with 24 not out off 9 balls.
ChamikaKarunaratne returned with figures of 2/32, while WaninduHasaranga de Silva scalped 2/41.
Brief Scores:
Bangladesh: 183 for 7 in 20 overs (AtifHossain 39, MehdiyHasanMiraz 38; ChamikaKarunaratne 2/32).
Sri Lanka: 184 for 8 in 19.2 overs (KusalMendis 60, DasunShanaka 45, EbadatHossain 3/51).