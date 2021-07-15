Athlete tests positive as Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony nears

Tokyo: An athlete in Japan and five Olympic workers, mostly contractors, have tested positive for coronavirus, Tokyo 2020 organisers said Thursday, just over a week before the opening ceremony.

The news came as eight staff at a Japanese hotel hosting Brazil's Olympic judo team tested positive, and a staff member from Russia's rugby sevens team was hospitalised after a positive test.

The cases underscore the challenges ahead for organisers, although they note that only a handful of cases have been detected so far among more than 8,000 people who have entered Japan since July 1.

Tokyo 2020 said six people, including an athlete, several contractors and a Games staffer had tested positive for the virus on July 13 and 14.

They gave no further details on the identity of the six people.