Athletes urge admin to improve condition of Botchawani ground

Srinagar: Local teams and athletes from the Old City of Srinagar who train at Botchawani Ground, Amda Kadal have pleaded with the government to focus on repairing the playing surface.
The ground serves the city neighbourhoods of Amda Kadal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazaar, and Lal Bazaar. Due to improper levelling and drainage, the field's condition deteriorates after a light rain.
"We the Kashmir Heroes Football Academy humbly request concerned authorities to please issue funds for the repairment of Botchawni ground. Our academy has around 60 girls and 90 boys and in the absence of proper field conditions they are suffering," said the academy statement.
A local player said that J&K Sports Council did start work on the upgradation of the field but that work left midway.
"The upgradation of the field was started and they built pavilion building and side cemented cricket turfs. However, the main work of levelling the field and making a proper drainage system was not done," said a local player.
"The recent slight rainfall in the Srinagar city has left field unplayable. Even after four days, we are unable to start our training as it is all filled with water. We request authorities to look into the matter and start work on it," another player said.