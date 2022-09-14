Athletes urge admin to improve condition of Botchawani ground

Srinagar: Local teams and athletes from the Old City of Srinagar who train at Botchawani Ground, Amda Kadal have pleaded with the government to focus on repairing the playing surface.

The ground serves the city neighbourhoods of Amda Kadal, Hawal, Alamgari Bazaar, and Lal Bazaar. Due to improper levelling and drainage, the field's condition deteriorates after a light rain.

"We the Kashmir Heroes Football Academy humbly request concerned authorities to please issue funds for the repairment of Botchawni ground. Our academy has around 60 girls and 90 boys and in the absence of proper field conditions they are suffering," said the academy statement.