Athletic training sessions commence at Bakshi Stadium

In the past, Bakshi Stadium was a favourite location for the athletes of Kashmir, where regular training sessions were performed.

However, that vanished a while ago. Athletes have begun to return to the stadium as it was recently reopened after undergoing extensive renovations.

“It’s wonderful to see the Stadium being built and made available to the sportsmen. All athletes are welcome to attend the training sessions that have already begun. We are hopeful that a large number of budding athletes will turn for the daily sessions,” said the coach.