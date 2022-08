Srinagar: The J&K Amateur Athletics Association is going to conduct selection trials for J&K athletes for the upcoming National Games at IUST Athletic Track Awantipora on August 29.

The trials will be held for both boys and girls in the senior category only.

The trials will be conducted strictly as per the guidelines and qualification standards laid down by the Athletics Federation of India.

The athletes have been asked to report at 8 am along with the Aadhar cards.