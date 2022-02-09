Australia-New Zealand T20I series abandoned due to travel restrictions

Auckland: The T20I series between Australia and England, which was scheduled to be played in Napier next month, has been abandoned due to the ongoing travel restrictions between the trans-Tasman neighbours.

The three-match series was set to take place at McLean Park in Napier between March 17 and 20 but the COVID-enforced restrictions at the New Zealand border have meant Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) mutually calling off the mini-series.