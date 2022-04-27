AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV | Cycle Rally held at Shopian

Shopian: On the instructions of District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Shopian, Gurmukh Singh Dutta, the Department of Youth Services and Sports today conducted a cycle rally at Zone Imamsahib under the banner of ‘Azad ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
The race started from Imamsahib and culminated at Woyen in which a large number of participants from block Imamsahib participated.
SHO, Shopian was the chief guest on the occasion. He appreciated and awared participants about the importance and benefits of sports activities and said that cycle is a type of low-impact aerobic activity that benefits the fitness and health of people. It involves improving stability heart rate and helps with weight loss.
He also said that it boosts people's mental condition and emotional well-being and is relatively safe for regular practice. He further added that one can expect many fitness and health-related benefits through cycling.
Officers and officials of YSSO were present on the occasion.