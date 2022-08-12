AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV | IUST organises recreational sports events

Srinagar: A number of events were held today on the campus of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate International Youth Day.
The Srinagar Unit of the Reliance Group collaborated with the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports to create the sports and recreational programme, which featured a number of events that included athletic competitions, cricket, football, and other recreational activities.
The programme organised under the University’s outreach initiative was inaugurated by Prof. Nasser Iqbal, Registrar of IUST.
Appreciating the relevance of such activities, Prof Iqbal said, “The burden of maintaining a work-life balance in the modern world is becoming increasingly more challenging. So, conducting such events for our employees becomes mandatory”.
The team of employees from Reliance Group led by Khalid Mehraj enthusiastically participated in the programme.
The programme to celebrate International Youth Day on the theme “Intergenerational Solidarity: creating a world for all ages” was organised by Syed Mantaqui Memorial College of Nursing and Medical Technology.