AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV | IUST organises recreational sports events

Srinagar: A number of events were held today on the campus of the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and to commemorate International Youth Day.

The Srinagar Unit of the Reliance Group collaborated with the Directorate of Physical Education & Sports to create the sports and recreational programme, which featured a number of events that included athletic competitions, cricket, football, and other recreational activities.

The programme organised under the University’s outreach initiative was inaugurated by Prof. Nasser Iqbal, Registrar of IUST.