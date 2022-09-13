BADAMWARI KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT | Kashmir Avengers FC, Syed Taj ud Din book place in semifinal

Srinagar: Both Kashmir Avengers FC and Syed Taj ud Din FC have secured a spot in the third Badamwari Knockout tournament semifinal.

The quarterfinal matches between Avengers FC and Syed Taj ud Din were won on Monday at Waris Khan Ground Badamwari.

In the third quarterfinal of the event, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Barbarshah FC in a tie-breaker to advance into the semifinal.