Sports
BADAMWARI KNOCKOUT TOURNAMENT | Kashmir Avengers FC, Syed Taj ud Din book place in semifinal
Srinagar: Both Kashmir Avengers FC and Syed Taj ud Din FC have secured a spot in the third Badamwari Knockout tournament semifinal.
The quarterfinal matches between Avengers FC and Syed Taj ud Din were won on Monday at Waris Khan Ground Badamwari.
In the third quarterfinal of the event, Kashmir Avengers FC beat Barbarshah FC in a tie-breaker to advance into the semifinal.
In the fourth quarterfinal, Syed Taj ud Din FC outplayed Fortview FC by 3-0 goals.
On Wednesday first semifinal of the tournament would be played between AG’s Office XI and Kashmir Avengers FC. The event is being organised by Badamwari Sports Fraternity.