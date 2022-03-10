Badminton Rolling Trophy-2022 commences

Srinagar: The third edition of Inter-college Badminton Rolling Trophy (Women), 2022 organised by Government College for Women, Srinagar commenced today, here.

The tournament is being organised by the Physical Education Department of GCW from March 10 to 18, 2022.

Additional Commissioner, Kashmir QaziSarwar was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar was the Guest of Honour. Dean of various faculties of Cluster University, Principals from constituent colleges of the university and Sports Secretary, Cluster University were also present on the occasion.