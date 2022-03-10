Badminton Rolling Trophy-2022 commences

Srinagar: The third edition of Inter-college Badminton Rolling Trophy (Women), 2022 organised by Government College for Women, Srinagar commenced today, here.
The tournament is being organised by the Physical Education Department of GCW from March 10 to 18, 2022.
Additional Commissioner, Kashmir QaziSarwar was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar was the Guest of Honour. Dean of various faculties of Cluster University, Principals from constituent colleges of the university and Sports Secretary, Cluster University were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, QaziSarwar appreciated the efforts of the college in organizing various sports events regularly. He showed pleasure in restarting sports activities in the college to help students to overcome the stress of the pandemic period. While interacting with the players, he extended best wishes to the competing teams and laid emphasis on observance of Covid Appropriate Behavior.
Earlier, welcoming the guests, Principal, Prof. (Dr.) NasreenAman stressed on the importance of sports activities for holistic development of students. She said active participation in sports is not only beneficial for physical fitness but also mental well-being of the youth.
The inaugural event was moderated by Prof. Momina while Prof. Rajou Kumar presented a Vote of Thanks. Members of the Sports Committee and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.
Meanwhile, the first mixed-doubles match of the tournament was played between AAAM Degree College Bemina and IASE M.A. Road in which the Bemina college team emerged as the winner.
Fifteen matches are being played at the college’s Multi-Purpose Hall with 16 teams from different colleges competing for the coveted trophy.