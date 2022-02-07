Ball Badminton trials on Saturday

Srinagar: J&K Ball Badminton Association would be holding a selection for Nationals at Polo Ground here on Saturday.
The trials would be held to select J&K players for the 66th Junior National Ball badminton championship for boys and girls 2021-22 scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from Febuary 24 to 28.
The association would be conducting selection trials for J&K players followed by a screening at Polo Ground on Saturday. The selected players will attend the coaching camp before departing for Nationals.
For registration interested players have been asked to contact on 7006533375.