Sports

Ball Badminton trials on Saturday

Ball Badminton trials on Saturday
Representational ImageFile/ GK
GK NEWS NETWORK

Srinagar: J&K Ball Badminton Association would be holding a selection for Nationals at Polo Ground here on Saturday.

The trials would be held to select J&K players for the 66th Junior National Ball badminton championship for boys and girls 2021-22 scheduled to be held in Tamil Nadu from Febuary 24 to 28.

The association would be conducting selection trials for J&K players followed by a screening at Polo Ground on Saturday. The selected players will attend the coaching camp before departing for Nationals.

For registration interested players have been asked to contact on 7006533375.

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com