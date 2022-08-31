Banihal Cricket Premier League concludes

The final match was graced by the presence of Women Indian Cricket Team player, Jasia Akhtar, IPL player Manzoor Dar and SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat.

The tournament witnessed the participation of more than 400 youth of the region in the matches and an audience of almost 600 locals on the final day.

The event also saw an online footprint of 85000 viewers crediting the massive interest it generated. The event was conducted in line with Khelo India Campaign and gave the youth a platform to showcase their talent. The zeal and enthusiasm of young Banihal made the event grand and magnificent.