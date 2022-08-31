Banihal Cricket Premier League concludes

Ramban: Banihal Premier League T20 Cricket Championship which was organised by the Indian Army from August 20 and concluded today at Lamber Ground, Banihal in district Ramban.
Royal Challengers Banihal won the Championship by beating Wajid Cricket Club Chareel by 15 runs and received a cash award of Rs 40,000 and lifted the prestigious Capt Atul Somra Cup.
The tournament is named after an Indian Army hero Capt. Atul Somra who made the supreme sacrifice while deployed in a counter-terrorist operation at Banihal in 2002. This is the fourth time the yearly tournament has been held in his remembrance.
In all, 32 teams from within the Ramban district participated in the tournament which lasted for 10 days.
The final match was graced by the presence of Women Indian Cricket Team player, Jasia Akhtar, IPL player Manzoor Dar and SDM Banihal, Zaheer Abass Bhat.
The tournament witnessed the participation of more than 400 youth of the region in the matches and an audience of almost 600 locals on the final day.
The event also saw an online footprint of 85000 viewers crediting the massive interest it generated. The event was conducted in line with Khelo India Campaign and gave the youth a platform to showcase their talent. The zeal and enthusiasm of young Banihal made the event grand and magnificent.