BCCI postpones Cooch Behar Trophy knockout matches

Mumbai: Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Country and within team environment , Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced the postponement of upcoming knockout stage matches of Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy trophy.
There were reports of Covid Positive cases within the bio-secure bubble created for the matches.
Keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind, the knockout matches to be held in Pune have been put on hold until further notice. The BCCI had conducted 93 matches across 20 venues in the league stage. The Board will continue to monitor the situation and identify a new window once the situation improves,” BCCI statement said.