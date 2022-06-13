Bemina College lift Inter-College Cricket Trophy

Srinagar: Cluster University Srinagar organised the pending final match of Inter-College Cricket Tournament 2021-22.

However, due to inclement weather and some unavoidable circumstances, the final match remained pending and was played today on the AS college ground.

IASE college of Education after winning the toss decided to bowl first. In the allotted overs Bemina College managed 110 runs on the board for the loss of 10 wickets.

Auznain scored 34 runs and Rayees Ahmad bowled an extraordinary spell of 4 overs and took 3 crucial wickets.