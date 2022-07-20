Bijbehara League attracts top players from outside J&K

Srinagar: The second Bijbehara Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament attracted prominent cricketers from outside of J&K despite the J&K Cricket Association’s (JKCA) prohibition on unapproved events.

At the Higher Secondary Ground Bijbehara in the Anantnag district, more than 20 players from outside of J&K are taking part in the current BPL.

In contrast to most of the competitions in Kashmir, BPL is played on a turf wicket. The league began on July 3rd.

Twenty teams are fighting for the championship in the event, and this year’s competition has only gotten tougher thanks to players from outside of J&K who are mentoring Kashmir-based competitors.