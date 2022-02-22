Bilquis Mir to officiate in Asian Games 2022

Among other sports disciplines in the Games is Canoe Sprint events that are scheduled to be held at Fuyang Water Sports Centre from September 21 to 24.

Asian Canoe Confederation has confirmed the nomination of Bilquis Mir who is currently Director Watersports, J&K Sports Council as the official for the games.

"I am pleased to inform you that your nomination as a CSP ITO for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has been approved," read a letter to Bilquis from Secretary-General Asian Canoe Confederation.