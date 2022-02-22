Bilquis Mir to officiate in Asian Games 2022

Srinagar: A well-known water sports player turned coach, Bilquis Mir has been appointed as the official for the upcoming Asian Games 2022 scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China.
The multiple sporting events known as Asiad would feature around 40 sports disciplines and would be held from September 10 to 25.
Among other sports disciplines in the Games is Canoe Sprint events that are scheduled to be held at Fuyang Water Sports Centre from September 21 to 24.
Asian Canoe Confederation has confirmed the nomination of Bilquis Mir who is currently Director Watersports, J&K Sports Council as the official for the games.
"I am pleased to inform you that your nomination as a CSP ITO for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games has been approved," read a letter to Bilquis from Secretary-General Asian Canoe Confederation.
Bilquis was nominated for the games by the Indian Federation and later approved by the Asian body. It would be the second time that Bilquis would be part of the Asian Games after having previously served as an official for the Asian Games 2018 held in Indonesia.
Before turning coach Bilquis had represented India as a player in the World Championship and had won numerous medals for J&K in National championships and National Games. As a coach, she has been part of the India camp for the last many years.
"For any sportsperson, it is a dream to be part of Asian Games or Olympics. It will be the second time that I will officiate during Asiad. It means Technical Committee members of Asian body were impressed by my track record as an official," Bilquis said.
"Apart from being an honor to represent Country at the highest level, it is also a great learning experience. You learn new things and that helps when you return back to J&K," she said.