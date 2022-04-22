Bismah bowls J&K to thrilling win

Srinagar: Right-arm speedster Bismah Hassan wreaked havoc, in Pondicherry's batting lineup taking 4/20 as J&K registered a thrilling 8-run win over Pondicherry in the ongoing BCCI's Senior Women's T20 Trophy at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Friday.

Earlier, batting first J&K lost two early wickets in the form of openers Sarla Devi and Bawandeep Kour without scoring. However, the duo of Bushra Ashraf and Sheerazah Banoo took the score to 59 runs in 14.2 overs before both fell in quick succession.

The duo helped J&K reach to a total of 90 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Sheerazah Banoo scored 31 runs while Bushra Ashraf contributed 28 runs. Rubia Sayed scored 14 runs off 16 balls. J&K set a target of 91 runs for Pondicherry.