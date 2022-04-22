Bismah bowls J&K to thrilling win

Srinagar: Right-arm speedster Bismah Hassan wreaked havoc, in Pondicherry's batting lineup taking 4/20 as J&K registered a thrilling 8-run win over Pondicherry in the ongoing BCCI's Senior Women's T20 Trophy at Amingaon Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Friday.
Earlier, batting first J&K lost two early wickets in the form of openers Sarla Devi and Bawandeep Kour without scoring. However, the duo of Bushra Ashraf and Sheerazah Banoo took the score to 59 runs in 14.2 overs before both fell in quick succession.
The duo helped J&K reach to a total of 90 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Sheerazah Banoo scored 31 runs while Bushra Ashraf contributed 28 runs. Rubia Sayed scored 14 runs off 16 balls. J&K set a target of 91 runs for Pondicherry.
For Pondicherry, Rebecca was the pick of the bowlers, who took three wickets while skipper Razario bagged two wickets. Janaki and Abirame shared one wicket each.
In reply, Pondicherry managed to score 82 runs in 20 overs, losing eight wickets in the process, thus losing the match by a narrow margin of eight runs. BS Tamore with 20, Rebecca with 15 and Yuvashri with 11 were the highest scorers for them.
For J&K, Bismah Hassan was the wrecker-in-chief, taking four wickets, while skipper Sandhya Sayal, Sarla Devi and Rubia Sayed shared one wicket apiece.
It was J&K's 4th win, out of the five matches played so far in the tournament.
J&K will take on Arunachal Pradesh in the last match of this league stage on April 24 under lights at ACA Stadium, Barsapara.
For this splendid win, Member Administration JKCA, Brig Anil Gupta has sent congratulatory messages to the team to boost the morale of the players.