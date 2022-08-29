BJP felicitates young cricketer Amaan Zari

Jammu: Jammu & Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Monday felicitated young cricket star Amaan Zari, hailing from the Rajouri district of Jammu region.
BJP national general secretary and Prabhari J&K Tarun Chugh accompanied by UT BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul, Seh-Prabhari J&K Ashish Sood, former Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh and others senior leaders felicitated the budding cricket talent of the region.
Chugh termed him as an inspiration for border district Rajouri and a motivation for thousands of talented young cricketers of the area. “Zari is a budding talented cricketer who will bring name and fame to his parents, mentors and the region,” he said.
Raina, while felicitating him, asked him to concentrate maximally on his game and said that BJP was always there to facilitate and promote the young talent from Jammu & Kashmir.