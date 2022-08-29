BJP felicitates young cricketer Amaan Zari

Chugh termed him as an inspiration for border district Rajouri and a motivation for thousands of talented young cricketers of the area. “Zari is a budding talented cricketer who will bring name and fame to his parents, mentors and the region,” he said.

Raina, while felicitating him, asked him to concentrate maximally on his game and said that BJP was always there to facilitate and promote the young talent from Jammu & Kashmir.