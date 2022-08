Srinagar: The J&K Ball Badminton Association is going to organise District Budgam Ball Badminton Championship for Boys and Girls from September 1 to 2 at Syed Ali Memorial Educational Institute (SAMEI) Beerwah (Budgam).

Association has asked all the District Budgam players to send their entries before August 30.

During the event selection of players for participation in the upcoming UT level Championship will be done.