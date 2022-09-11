Budgam Carrom championship concludes

Srinagar: The District Budgam Carrom championship on Sunday concluded at Indoor Sports Hall, Budgam with Deputy Commissioner Budgam Fakhruddin Hamid giving away prizes.
The event that had started on Saturday saw the participation of around 220 players from various parts of the District participating in both boy's and girls' sections.
Adil Rashid Shah General Secretary J&K Carrom Association welcomed and thanked Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner Fakhruddin Hamid and other guests.
Chief Guest on the occasion was delighted to see such an event being held in the District and later distributed prizes among the winners.