Bumrah’s career-best 6/19 helps India beat England by 10 wickets

London: India produced an all-around show to coast to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI here on Tuesday.

Opting to field, the pace bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah (6/19 of 7.2 overs) and Mohammed Shami (3/31 of 7 overs) wreaked havoc to bundle out England for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) then played unbeaten knocks as India chased down the target in 18.4 overs.

While bowling first, Jasprit Bumrah produced a devastating spell of fast bowling on way to a career-best six-wicket haul, helping India skittle out England for 110.