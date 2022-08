Srinagar: Burn Hall School today conducted the Annual Roller Skating Competition for the students.

According to the statement, Stalin Raja, the principal of Burn Hall School, and Bhagya were present at the competition site when Imtiyaz Ahmed Mir, SHO of Ram Munshi Bagh Sonwar, flagged off the competition.

He praised the students’ morale for their active sports participation in such events and encouraged them to continue.