Canoeing selection trials for Nationals on August 7

Srinagar: J&K Watersports Kayaking and Canoeing Association is scheduled to hold selection trials of J&K players for the National Championship at SKICC Dal Lake on August 7.

The trials would be held to select the J&K team for the 33rd National Canoe Sprint Senior Men and Women Championship-2022 scheduled to be held at Baur Jalashay Gulorbhoj Uttarakhandh from August 22 to 25.