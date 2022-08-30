Carrom Association to hold events in Budgam, Pulwama, Shopian

The District Pulwama and Shopian championships would be conducted at Sports Hall Rajpora Pulwama on September 13 and 14, while the District Budgam Carrom tournament will take place at Multipurpose Sports Hall Budgam on September 10 and 11.

In the event, competitions of both boys and girls sections in all age groups would be held.

Association has asked all the interested players to contact the association on email: jkcarrom@gmail.com. For further information, players can contact Secretary Arif Sultan on 9906767529 or General Secretary Adil Shah on 9070000093.