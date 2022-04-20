Carrom, Chess championships inaugurated at Women’s College

Srinagar: The inter-college level Carrom and Chess championships organised by Government Women's College MA Road started at the College campus here on Wednesday.

In the event, 24 colleges teams from various parts of Kashmir province are participating.

Director Colleges, Prof. (Dr) Yasmeen Ashai was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the tournament. Nodal Principal, Prof (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan and Principals of other constituent colleges were also present on the occasion.